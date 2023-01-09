Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $312,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

