Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

