Bridgeworth LLC Sells 181 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $166.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

