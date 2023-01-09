Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Target Price at $73.08

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

