Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $32.71

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

