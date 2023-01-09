Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $90.08

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.92.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 54,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 45,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

