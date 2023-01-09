Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT at 11.34

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,385 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 4.23 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 3.48 and a fifty-two week high of 11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.31 and a 200 day moving average of 4.59.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.07. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

