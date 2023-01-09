Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $41.78

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

