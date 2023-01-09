Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Sells $1,158,570.44 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

