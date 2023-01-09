Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $139.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after buying an additional 430,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 30.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

