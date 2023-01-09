Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

