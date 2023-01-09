Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Head to Head Contrast

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.93% 6.58% 4.26% Bonterra Energy 22.92% 18.34% 8.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Bonterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.25 billion 1.13 $141.41 million $5.15 19.81 Bonterra Energy $200.75 million 0.84 $143.06 million $1.64 2.79

Analyst Recommendations

Bonterra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 109.70%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Volatility & Risk

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

