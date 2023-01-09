CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.58.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

