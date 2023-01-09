Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLRB. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
CLRB stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
