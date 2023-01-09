Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLRB. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

