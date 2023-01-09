Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at SVB Leerink

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $290.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

