Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.