Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.2 %

NVDA opened at $148.59 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.