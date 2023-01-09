Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.