Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.70.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
