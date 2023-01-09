Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $191.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.