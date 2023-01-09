China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CGA opened at $4.24 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

