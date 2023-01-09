Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,402.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,471.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,506.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

