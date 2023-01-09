Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock opened at $302.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

