Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,075 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $187.42 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.61.

