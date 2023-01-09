Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,677 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after acquiring an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.