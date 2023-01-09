Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.11. Coffee has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Get Coffee alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.