Coin98 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.14 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $39.28 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.87 or 0.01633339 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008529 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018466 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00033481 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000493 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.01826158 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.