Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $547,663.44 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $547,663.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $524,918.46.

On Monday, December 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76.

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $33.26 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $246.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

