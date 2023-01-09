Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires $381,235.44 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,696.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $33.26 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

