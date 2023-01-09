Comerica Bank Has $17.94 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $443.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

