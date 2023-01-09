Comerica Bank Has $85.32 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

NYSE UNH opened at $490.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

