Comerica Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

