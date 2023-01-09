Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

