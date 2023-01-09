Comerica Bank Sells 2,101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $187.42 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $224.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.61.

