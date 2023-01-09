Community Bank N.A. Acquires 200 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $134.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -273.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

