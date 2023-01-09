Community Bank N.A. Buys 645 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 192.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,720,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average of $343.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $452.08. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.