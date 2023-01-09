Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.6 %

PM opened at $103.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

