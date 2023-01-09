Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DHR opened at $252.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.30 and a 200 day moving average of $267.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $309.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.