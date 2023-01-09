Community Bank N.A. Has $522,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,551,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,669,000 after purchasing an additional 256,734 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.05 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

