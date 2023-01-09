Community Bank N.A. Purchases 1,352 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Baxter International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Baxter International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Down 7.8 %

Baxter International stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $89.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.