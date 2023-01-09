Community Bank N.A. Sells 179 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $148.59 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.