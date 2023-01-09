Community Bank N.A. Sells 250 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $73.58 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

