Community Bank N.A. Sells 522 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

