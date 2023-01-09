Comparing Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edap Tms and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Edap Tms presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Movano.

This table compares Edap Tms and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $51.94 million 8.12 $830,000.00 $0.11 106.10 Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.87) -1.85

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edap Tms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms 6.76% 6.42% 4.29% Movano N/A -121.62% -104.63%

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Movano on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

