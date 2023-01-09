Comparing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -462.46% -77.00% -61.72% Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IceCure Medical and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million 14.66 -$9.90 million ($0.45) -2.96 Titan Medical $20.09 million 4.23 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -4.00

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IceCure Medical and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 260.90%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

