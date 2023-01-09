Comparing Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ichor and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 2 0 2.67 JinkoSolar 1 2 1 0 2.00

Ichor currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $53.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.10 billion 0.78 $70.90 million $2.53 11.75 JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.36 $113.14 million ($0.23) -200.82

This table compares Ichor and JinkoSolar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.81% 18.77% 9.45% JinkoSolar 0.25% 4.59% 1.08%

Volatility & Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

