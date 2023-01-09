Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $3.88 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

