Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of CAG opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.