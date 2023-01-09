Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ED has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of ED opened at $97.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

