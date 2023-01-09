Contrasting MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) & Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bassett Furniture Industries and MasterBrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

MasterBrand has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given MasterBrand’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 13.22% 13.92% 5.98% MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and MasterBrand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $486.53 million 0.33 $18.04 million $6.85 2.53 MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.34 $182.60 million N/A N/A

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of November 27, 2021, it operated a network of 63 company-owned stores and 34 licensee-owned stores. It also provides shipping, and warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties; and distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, Bassett galleries or design centers, mass merchants, and specialty stores, as well as sells its products online. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

