CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.00 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.