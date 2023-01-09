CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.00 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.